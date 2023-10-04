Nifty Smallcap Outperforms Its U.S. Counterpart, The Russell 2000
The NSE Nifty Smallcap 250 has outperformed its U.S. counterpart, the Russell 2000, so far in the current financial year.
The NSE's benchmark index for small-cap stocks rose 38% so far during the fiscal, while the Russell 2000 fell 4.1%.
The outperformance began as broader markets benefitted the most from the bull run in Indian markets since the beginning of the fiscal.
The Russell 2000 index includes the smallest 2,000 stocks in the Russell 3000 index, which is maintained by FTSE Russell, a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group.
Over a one-year period, US small-cap stocks in the Russell 2000 fell 2.7%, while Indian small-caps rose 31%.
Benchmark indices mirrored the trend, with the S&P 500 rising 2.9% since the beginning of the current fiscal, while the Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 rose 11% and 17%, respectively.
The Indian outperformance among small-cap stocks was led by Suzlon Energy Ltd., which rose 256%, and BSE Ltd., which grew 198% so far during the fiscal.
Twenty stocks in the Nifty Smallcap 250 rose to over twice their initial value during the period.
The highest growth during the current fiscal was led by the power sector, which recorded an average growth of 71% during the period.