Nifty Smallcap Outperforms Its U.S. Counterpart, The Russell 2000

The NSE Nifty Smallcap 250 has outperformed its U.S. counterpart, the Russell 2000, so far in the current financial year.

The NSE's benchmark index for small-cap stocks rose 38% so far during the fiscal, while the Russell 2000 fell 4.1%.

The outperformance began as broader markets benefitted the most from the bull run in Indian markets since the beginning of the fiscal.