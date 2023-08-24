Nifty And Sensex Gain, Space Stocks Rally As Chandrayaan-3 Lifts Sentiment

Space stocks rallied on Thursday after Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed near the south pole of the moon, making India the first country to achieve this feat.

It also joined an elite list of three countries—U.S., Russia and China—to successfully land a module on the lunar surface. The spacecraft, launched last month, touched the lunar surface at 6:04 p.m.

The NSE Nifty surged 0.60% as of 9.45 a.m. on Thursday. Paras Defence And Space Technologies Ltd. led with gains of more than 12%, while Centum Electronics Ltd. surged more than 10.30%, Avantel Ltd. jumped 8.20% and MTAR Technologies Ltd. advanced over 1.50%.

Out of 51 stocks on the Nifty, 49 advanced and two declined.

The S&P BSE Sensex also surged 0.48% or 312 points as of 10.31 a.m.