Nifty, Sensex At Record High: Will Broader Markets Catch Up?

The broader markets have lagged even as the benchmark indices are scaling new highs.

The Nifty is up about 1% from its previous high. By comparison, while Nifty Midcap 100 index has fallen 1.5%, the Nifty Smallcap 100 gauge is down 13.2%. Even the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices are down 2.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

Nifty small-cap 100 is about 21% away from its all-time high of 12,047.45 it hit on Jan. 18, 2022, whereas Nifty mid-cap 100 is about 4.8% away from the record of 33,243.50 it breached on Oct. 19, 2021.

Stocks like Zensar Technologies Ltd., Lux Industries Ltd., Quess Corp Ltd., Mastek Ltd., Amber Enterprises India Ltd., and Welspun India Ltd. have contributed to losses on Nifty small-cap index.