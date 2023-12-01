Nifty Scales New High, Records Best Month In Over A Year
The index rose 5.52% during November, the highest in 16 months.
India's benchmark stock index, the Nifty 50, recorded its best month since July 2022, reaching a record high of 20,291 on Friday on positive sentiments ahead of the Union election.
Excluding the anomalous year of 2020, this November was also the best in 13 years. It rose 6.8% in 2009 and 6.8% in 2006 before that. The index had surged 11.4% during 2020.
The index broke its earlier record of 20,222, which it hit on Sept. 15, by rising as much as 0.8% intraday on Dec. 1.
The November rally that led to the record high closing of the Nifty on Dec. 1 was led by Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd., which rose 25.5% and 21.2%, respectively.
The top laggards over the period were Bajaj Finance Ltd., which fell 3.2% and Cipla Ltd., which reported marginal gains of 0.4%.
The greatest contributors to the index since its previous high of 20,222 on Sept. 15 were Bharat Petroleum and Coal India Ltd., which rose 24.4% and 24.4%, respectively.
UPL Ltd. recorded a de-growth of 9.4% over the period, while Wipro Ltd. fell 7.6%.
The month also saw records being broken in the primary markets, with Tata Technologies Ltd. listing at a premium of 140%.
The primary markets also saw flows upwards of Rs 2.6 lakh crore over the course of a single week across five initial public offerings.
Tata Technologies Ltd. received a demand for over 69.4 times its desired amount, while Gandhar Oil Refineries Ltd. got subscribed 64 times.