Nifty Scales New High, Records Best Month In Over A Year

India's benchmark stock index, the Nifty 50, recorded its best month since July 2022, reaching a record high of 20,291 on Friday on positive sentiments ahead of the Union election.

It rose 5.52% during November, the highest in 16 months.

Excluding the anomalous year of 2020, this November was also the best in 13 years. It rose 6.8% in 2009 and 6.8% in 2006 before that. The index had surged 11.4% during 2020.