Nifty Rejig: HDFC Bank, Power Grid, Shriram Properties Likely To See Highest Inflows

HDFC Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp., Shriram Properties Ltd., Trent Ltd. and TVS Motor Co. are expected to see healthy net passive inflows due to rejig of the NSE indices, Nuvama Institutional Equities said.

Passive flows are expected in the CPSE, Nifty Bank, Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 indices; while probable weight changes, and inclusions and exclusions are expected in the Nifty LargeMidcap 250, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices, according to a note on Tuesday.

The semi-annual rejig will take effect on Friday, with adjustments occurring on Thursday.