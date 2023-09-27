BQPrimeMarketsNifty Rejig: HDFC Bank, Power Grid, Shriram Properties Likely To See Highest Inflows
ADVERTISEMENT

Nifty Rejig: HDFC Bank, Power Grid, Shriram Properties Likely To See Highest Inflows

The semi-annual rejig will take effect on Friday, with adjustments occurring on Thursday.

27 Sep 2023, 12:48 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The National Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Photo: NSE/Twitter)</p></div>
The National Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Photo: NSE/Twitter)

HDFC Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp., Shriram Properties Ltd., Trent Ltd. and TVS Motor Co. are expected to see healthy net passive inflows due to rejig of the NSE indices, Nuvama Institutional Equities said.

Passive flows are expected in the CPSE, Nifty Bank, Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 indices; while probable weight changes, and inclusions and exclusions are expected in the Nifty LargeMidcap 250, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices, according to a note on Tuesday.

The semi-annual rejig will take effect on Friday, with adjustments occurring on Thursday.

Cumulative Top Flows

NTPC Ltd. is expected to see the highest outflow at $46 million. Page Industries Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Co., IndusInd Bank Ltd., ACC Ltd., and Indus Towers Ltd. are also expected to see some major outflows, Nuvama said.

HDFC Bank is expected to see the highest inflows at $89 million and Power Grid at $64 million. Shriram Properties and Trent are a few other stocks that are likely to see inflows in excess of $50 million, it said.

Within the Nifty 50, major inflows are expected in Adani Enterprises Ltd. to the tune of $21 million, followed by HDFC Bank and Axis Bank Ltd. Weight-reduction-led outflows stood at $14 million for Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., followed by Wipro Ltd. and Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd.

Nifty Rejig: HDFC Bank, Power Grid, Shriram Properties Likely To See Highest Inflows

Inclusions And Exclusions In Nifty Next 50

Shriram Properties, Trent, TVS Motor, Punjab National Bank and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. are likely to be included in the Nifty Next 50, according to Nuvama.

Page Industries, HDFC AMC, ACC, Indus Towers and FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. are likely to excluded.

Nifty Rejig: HDFC Bank, Power Grid, Shriram Properties Likely To See Highest Inflows

Key Inflows And Outflows In Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank is expected to see key inflows in HDFC Bank to the tune of $70 million and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. at $21 million.

IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank Ltd. and Bank of Baroda will witness outflows within the Nifty Bank gauge.

Nifty Rejig: HDFC Bank, Power Grid, Shriram Properties Likely To See Highest Inflows

Key Inflows And Outflows In The CPSE Index

Among the public-sector-undertaking companies, Power Grid is likely to see an inflow of $64 million.

NTPC Ltd., Oil & Natural Gas Corp., Coal India Ltd. and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. are expected to see outflows amid the central public sector enterprises.

Nifty Rejig: HDFC Bank, Power Grid, Shriram Properties Likely To See Highest Inflows

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL

ALSO READ

Nomura 'Overweight' On India, But Cautious And Selective On Asian Equities

Opinion
Nomura 'Overweight' On India, But Cautious And Selective On Asian Equities
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT