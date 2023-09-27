Nifty Rejig: HDFC Bank, Power Grid, Shriram Properties Likely To See Highest Inflows
The semi-annual rejig will take effect on Friday, with adjustments occurring on Thursday.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp., Shriram Properties Ltd., Trent Ltd. and TVS Motor Co. are expected to see healthy net passive inflows due to rejig of the NSE indices, Nuvama Institutional Equities said.
Passive flows are expected in the CPSE, Nifty Bank, Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 indices; while probable weight changes, and inclusions and exclusions are expected in the Nifty LargeMidcap 250, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices, according to a note on Tuesday.
Cumulative Top Flows
NTPC Ltd. is expected to see the highest outflow at $46 million. Page Industries Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Co., IndusInd Bank Ltd., ACC Ltd., and Indus Towers Ltd. are also expected to see some major outflows, Nuvama said.
HDFC Bank is expected to see the highest inflows at $89 million and Power Grid at $64 million. Shriram Properties and Trent are a few other stocks that are likely to see inflows in excess of $50 million, it said.
Within the Nifty 50, major inflows are expected in Adani Enterprises Ltd. to the tune of $21 million, followed by HDFC Bank and Axis Bank Ltd. Weight-reduction-led outflows stood at $14 million for Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., followed by Wipro Ltd. and Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd.
Inclusions And Exclusions In Nifty Next 50
Shriram Properties, Trent, TVS Motor, Punjab National Bank and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. are likely to be included in the Nifty Next 50, according to Nuvama.
Page Industries, HDFC AMC, ACC, Indus Towers and FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. are likely to excluded.
Key Inflows And Outflows In Nifty Bank
The Nifty Bank is expected to see key inflows in HDFC Bank to the tune of $70 million and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. at $21 million.
IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank Ltd. and Bank of Baroda will witness outflows within the Nifty Bank gauge.
Key Inflows And Outflows In The CPSE Index
Among the public-sector-undertaking companies, Power Grid is likely to see an inflow of $64 million.
NTPC Ltd., Oil & Natural Gas Corp., Coal India Ltd. and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. are expected to see outflows amid the central public sector enterprises.
