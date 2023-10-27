Nifty Reclaims 19,000 As Domestic Institutions Offset Foreign Selloff
Market veterans called the six-day slide a clean-up in a frothy market.
Indian equities staged a recovery on Friday as bulls took control after six consecutive days of selling.
The Nifty reclaimed the crucial 19,000 mark as a pullback in markets was necessary for them to stabilise. That would provide relief to investors as the Nifty 50 has fallen 4% in October, the most since June 2022.
What Is Helping Pull Markets Higher?
Global cues, along with domestic inflows, supported Indian markets in Friday's session. The U.S. economy grew at the fastest pace in nearly two years in July–September on a surge in consumer spending, driving both S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures. Asian stocks also tracked gains in U.S. markets.
Indian markets have also been cushioned by domestic investors, who offset overseas outflows.
Domestic markets recorded the biggest single-day equity selloff of the year on Oct. 26, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. FPIs sold Rs 7,700 crore on Thursday, mirroring concerns about rising U.S. yields and the Israel-Hamas war. At the same time, domestic institutional investors turned net buyers, mopping up equities worth Rs 6,558.5 crore.
FIIs have sold Rs 23,270.7 crore worth of equities from the domestic market since Sept. 15, while DIIs have bought Rs 35,540.4 crore during the period.
Factors To Watch
A sharp jump in U.S. bond yields to 5% and an increase in crude oil prices and the dollar index kept Indian equities under pressure as FII inflows started slowing down in August.
However, DII flows have been strong, supported by mutual funds. That cushioned the equities, helping Indian markets stay resilient.
But any escalation in the Israel-Hamas war would increase volatility in global markets.
Other domestic factors at play have been the not-so-strong earnings season, potential nervousness around the state elections, and next year's general elections.
Nifty Metals, IT Top Losers Since September Lows
FIIs have been net sellers in the metals and mining sectors, causing them to underperform. While IT, too, has underperformed since Sept. 15 lows, foreign investors have stayed put.
Are Broader Markets In Correction Phase?
The broader markets have run up this year, beating benchmark indices. The Midcap 100 has rallied nearly 20% year-to-date, while the Smallcap 100 has gained nearly 25%.
"Valuation excesses, particularly in mid- and small-cap stocks, are being corrected in this selloff," Manish Chokhani, director of Enam Holdings, told BQ Prime prior to Friday's rebound. "We are seeing stock-specific action in the broader markets where the companies have moved far beyond fundamentals, due to which the profit-taking phenomenon could continue in this space."
What Should Investors Do?
"Every correction is a great buying opportunity for long-term investors," Nilesh Shah, managing director at Kotak Mahindra AMC, told BQ Prime.
According to Nilesh Shah, managing director and chief executive officer at Envision Capital, "This remains a buy-on-dips market, but you need some dry powder in a market like this." He cited the three Cs—credit, consumption and capex—as the key investment themes.
Next week, the comments from the November Fed meeting will be crucial. Investors are anticipating the Federal Open Market Committee to maintain its current interest rate target at the upcoming meeting, which concludes on Nov. 1.
The Fed has already raised interest rates 11 times since March 2022. The key is if the market is pricing in a pivot by the Fed from rate hikes to rate cuts by mid-2024.
Where Will Markets Find Support And Resistance?
The current week's low will act as strong support for the Nifty as well as the Bank Nifty. BQ Research sees support for the Nifty at around the 18,800 level and for the Bank Nifty at 42,100.
Resistance is seen at 19,500 for the Nifty and 43,500 for the Bank Nifty going into trade on Monday.
Key Events To Watch
Oct. 31: Bank of Japan monetary policy committee meeting outcome
Nov. 1: GST collections for October
Nov. 1: Fed decision on U.S. interest rates
Nov. 1: India auto sales