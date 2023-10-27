Nifty Reclaims 19,000 As Domestic Institutions Offset Foreign Selloff

Global cues, along with domestic inflows, supported Indian markets in Friday's session. The U.S. economy grew at the fastest pace in nearly two years in July–September on a surge in consumer spending, driving both S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures. Asian stocks also tracked gains in U.S. markets.

Indian markets have also been cushioned by domestic investors, who offset overseas outflows.

Domestic markets recorded the biggest single-day equity selloff of the year on Oct. 26, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. FPIs sold Rs 7,700 crore on Thursday, mirroring concerns about rising U.S. yields and the Israel-Hamas war. At the same time, domestic institutional investors turned net buyers, mopping up equities worth Rs 6,558.5 crore.

FIIs have sold Rs 23,270.7 crore worth of equities from the domestic market since Sept. 15, while DIIs have bought Rs 35,540.4 crore during the period.