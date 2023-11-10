Nifty Realty Has Made Investors Richer By Rs 1.6 Lakh Crore Since Last Diwali

Real estate stocks have surged about 50% in the past year, beating benchmark and sectoral indices, as investors bet on India's top developers amid a spike in demand for luxury homes.

The Nifty Realty Index was trading 1.32% higher at 11:42 a.m. on Friday, rising for the second straight day after it broke its seven-day falling streak.

Prestige Estates Project Ltd. and Macrotech Developers Ltd. are top contributors to Nifty Realty's outperformance in the past 12 months with gains of 89% and 78%, respectively.