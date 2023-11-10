Nifty Realty Has Made Investors Richer By Rs 1.6 Lakh Crore Since Last Diwali
The index outperformed all major Nifty indices with 50% returns in the past one-year.
Real estate stocks have surged about 50% in the past year, beating benchmark and sectoral indices, as investors bet on India's top developers amid a spike in demand for luxury homes.
The Nifty Realty Index was trading 1.32% higher at 11:42 a.m. on Friday, rising for the second straight day after it broke its seven-day falling streak.
Prestige Estates Project Ltd. and Macrotech Developers Ltd. are top contributors to Nifty Realty's outperformance in the past 12 months with gains of 89% and 78%, respectively.
Market Capitalisation Rises
Nifty Realty has added Rs 1.6 lakh crore in market capitalisation in the past year.
DLF topped among the Nifty Realty constituents after adding Rs 50,409.7 crore in market capitalisation during the period, followed by Macrotech Developers (Rs 35,858.6 crore) and Godrej Properties (Rs 17,948.8 crore).
Stock Performance
All the stocks in the index returned double-digit gains in the past one year, led by Prestige Estates Projects and Macrotech Developers.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. have lower returns at 27.25%.
Top Revenue Performers
Macrotech Developers, formerly known as Lodha, earned the highest revenue from the last 12-month period of Rs 9,470.40 crore as of FY23, followed by Prestige Estates Project at Rs 8,215.40 crore.
Debt Position
In terms of debt, the companies in the realty index are currently in a much comfortable position compared to the past two to three years.
Brigade Enterprises is the most leveraged firms at a 1.52 times debt-to-equity ratio while DLF is the least leveraged at 0.10 times.
Valuations
Macrotech Developers is the most expensive stock among the Nifty Realty constituents, trading at 168.62 its earnings, followed by Godrej Properties and Mahindra Lifespace Developers at 88.77 and 77.45, respectively.
Oberoi Realty Ltd. is the cheapest stock in the index with a P/E multiple of 24.14.
Market Bullish, Analyst Cautious
Analysts remain a little cautious despite the index outperformance this past year.
Though the 'buy' calls by analysts do outnumber the 'hold' and 'sell' calls for the top five stock performers in the index, the average 12-month consensus return potential doesn't mirror the positive sentiments.
Analysts expect negative return potential for top performers such as Prestige Estates Project, Macrotech Developers, Godrej Properties and Oberoi Realty. DLF is the only company that shows marginally positive return potential.