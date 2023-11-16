Nifty Q2 Scorecard: Fewer Companies Meet Or Beat Estimates

BQPrimeMarketsNifty Q2 Scorecard: Fewer Companies Meet Or Beat Estimates
Analysts had expected a healthy outlook with continued sector rotation in Indian equities.

16 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Twenty-three out of the 50 companies in the index performed in line with analysts' expectations. (Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/RjqCk9MqhNg?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Fewer companies in the Nifty 50 either beat or met estimates this earnings season as compared with the previous quarter, even as results were in line with expectations.

While 14 companies surpassed analyst forecasts, 23 reported numbers in line with estimates in the quarter ended September, according to data compiled by BQ Prime. That compares with 14 that exceeded predictions and 32 that were in line in the previous three months.

Thirteen out of the 50 companies in the index performed below analysts' expectations, as compared with four in the quarter ended June.

Overall, the quarterly results were largely as expected. "IT services companies reported a weak performance (although in line) in Q2 FY24 with a median revenue growth of 1.0% QoQ CC, in an otherwise seasonally strong quarter," Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said in a note.

Stocks in the automobile sector reported positive results, largely driven by lower commodity costs, better product mix, favourable foreign exchange, and operating leverage, it said.

Four out of the total six companies operating in the automotive sector beat their estimates for the quarter, while three out of the total four which operated in the oil, gas and consumable fuel sector surpassed expectations.

Automobile And Auto Components

  • Four out of the six auto companies in the index beat analysts' estimates for the quarter ended September.

  • Eicher Motors Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. surpassed analysts' estimates of their net profit for the period.

Chemicals

Construction

  • Larsen & Toubro Ltd.'s quarterly order inflow stood at a record Rs 89,153 crore, growing 72%, across diverse segments. Two thirds of the total order inflow comprised international orders at Rs 59,687 crore.

Construction Materials

  • Grasim Industries Ltd. reported a standalone profit of Rs 794 crore for the period, beating consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Consumer Durables

  • Titan Co.'s watches and wearables business crossed quarterly revenue of Rs 1,000 crore, growing 31.6% over the previous year, while its mainstay jewellery business and eye care division rose 23.3% and 13.2%, respectively.

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods

Financial Services

  • ICICI Bank Ltd. reported a net profit growth of 36% year-on-year on higher core income and lower provisions in the quarter ended September.

Healthcare

  • Divi's Laboratories Ltd. missed its earnings estimates for the quarter, partly due to lower pricing in the generic active pharmaceutical ingredient segment, according to a Motilal Oswal report.

  • Cipla Ltd. beat analysts' estimates for the period, with a 45% YoY rise in its quarterly profit—its highest-ever quarterly revenue with Ebitda margin scaling up to 26%.

Information Technology

  • Three out of the six IT companies in the index reported results below analysts' expectations, while the remaining reported in-line results.

  • HCL Technologies Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. missed their respective expectations for the quarter.

Metals & Mining

Oil, Gas And Consumable Fuels

Power

  • NTPC Ltd. missed its estimates for the period, despite a 38% rise in net profit as compared with the year-ago period.

Telecommunication

  • Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported a profit below analysts' estimates for the period, due to an additional tax provision for Rs 226.3 crore, following a Supreme Court ruling that held that licence fee paid at regular intervals should be classified as capital expenditure.

