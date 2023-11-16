Nifty Q2 Scorecard: Fewer Companies Meet Or Beat Estimates

Fewer companies in the Nifty 50 either beat or met estimates this earnings season as compared with the previous quarter, even as results were in line with expectations.

While 14 companies surpassed analyst forecasts, 23 reported numbers in line with estimates in the quarter ended September, according to data compiled by BQ Prime. That compares with 14 that exceeded predictions and 32 that were in line in the previous three months.

Thirteen out of the 50 companies in the index performed below analysts' expectations, as compared with four in the quarter ended June.