Nifty Q1 Scorecard: Most Companies Results Were In Line With Estimates
More than halfway through the June quarter earnings season, most of the Nifty companies met estimates, continuing the trend seen during the same period last fiscal.
Twenty-five out of the total 37 companies that reported results so far performed in line with analysts' expectations. The number of companies that exceeded their estimates grew to 10, and those that missed their estimates were two.
"Once again, the earnings growth was propelled by domestic cyclicals, such as (the) BFSI and Auto," Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said in a note.
The banking, financial services, and insurance sectors recorded 42% growth, while the auto sector registered a profit of Rs 10,200 crore against a loss of Rs 2,900 crore in the year-ago period, driven by Tata Motors, it said.
Construction
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.'s results beat analysts' estimates on the back of better project execution across segments and increased capex in India and the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Financial Services
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.'s new number of loans stood at 99.4 lakh for the quarter, while the deposit book saw a 46% jump to Rs 50,000 crore compared to the previous year.
SBI Life Insurance Co. reported a nearly sixfold rise in revenue, along with a rise in demand for unit-linked insurance plans.
HDFC Bank Ltd. reported a growth in total deposits by 19% year-on-year in its results for the first quarter.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s net interest income grew 33% year-on-year due to an increase in loan yield, owing to a change in loan mix.
Healthcare
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. performed above expectations, led by a 26% increase in the North America sales sequentially.
Metals & Mining
JSW Steel Ltd. reported a nearly twofold increase in profit, led by reduced costs and volume expansion.
Net profit for Tata Steel Ltd. fell 92%.
Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels
Margin for Bharat Petroleum Corp. turned positive, led by softening of international oil prices during the June quarter without a revision in rates.
Agriculture
UPL Ltd. reported an over 80% decline in profit on the back of a high base and increased pressure from Chinese exports.
Power
Power Grid Corp. reported results below consensus estimates on the back of lower tariff adjustments as compared to the corresponding quarter last year.
Consumer Durables
Titan Co. beat its revenue estimates, boosted by double-digit sales growth across key consumer businesses.
Telecom
Bharti Airtel Limited reported revenue in line with estimate, while net profit fell below the estimates due to an exceptional loss of Rs 3,416.3 crore on account of devaluation of the Nigerian Naira against the U.S. dollar.