Nifty PSU Bank Hits 12-Year High As State-Run Bank Shares Surge

Shares of public sector banks from Indian Overseas Bank Ltd. to State Bank of India rallied, pushing the NSE Nifty PSU Bank to over a 12-year high through midday trade on Monday.

Nifty PSU Bank was trading 3.83% higher as of 1:59 p.m., compared to a 0.10% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The banking index rose 4.34% intraday to 5,265.20, the highest level since Nov. 9, 2010. It added 4.5 lakh crore in market value to rise to Rs 12.3 lakh crore on Monday.

All 12 constituents compiled by the index advanced, with Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank Ltd., Punjab & Sind Bank Ltd., and Central Bank of India Ltd. rising over 10% in trade.

Indian Overseas Bank Ltd. added the most in terms of market value on Monday, as its capitalisation increased by Rs 13,137.2 crore to Rs 89,597 crore as of 1:59 p.m.

Similarly, State Bank of India added Rs 6,292 crore, which took its market value to nearly Rs 5.4 lakh crore. The Bank of Baroda's market capitalisation also rose to Rs 1.1 lakh crore.