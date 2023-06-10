Nifty Next 50 Rejig Soon; D-Mart, Varun Beverages, Zomato, Nykaa To Be Removed?

In a discussion paper introduced on May 23, the National Stock Exchange proposed the removal of stocks from the Nifty Next 50 that are not F&O stocks.

The Nifty Next 50 currently represents the balance of 50 stocks from the Nifty 100 index after excluding the Nifty 50 stocks.

Out of the total 50 stocks in the Nifty Next 50 Index, a total of 11 qualify for removal based on the new methodology as they are not available in the F&O segment. These 11 stocks had a cumulative weight of 9.05% as of May 16, according to a Nuvama report.