Nifty Logs Best Weekly Performance In Nine Months; Sensex Above 61,000: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher on Friday, with the Nifty 50 logging its best weekly performance in nine months.

The Sensex closed above 61,000 for the first time since Feb. 17, while the Nifty ended above 18,000 for the first time since Feb. 16.

The gains were led by gains in information technology, public sector banks, and media stocks. The headline indices rose on a weekly basis on Friday, after snapping a three-week winning streak last week.

Global stocks ceded earlier gains as data showing economic resilience and persistent inflationary pressures cemented expectations of further interest rate hikes in the U.S. and Europe. However, Japanese stocks bucked the trend, surging as much as 1.5% on the Bank of Japan's decision to double down on its commitment to stimulus. The central bank left its short-term policy rate at -0.1% in its first meeting under new governor Kazuo Ueda.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 equity benchmark retreated along with futures on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, with sentiment dampened by a warning from Amazon.com Inc. that growth in its key cloud computing business is cooling.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 463 points, or 0.76%, higher at 61,112.44, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 150 points, or 0.84%, to end at 18,065.