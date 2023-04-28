Nifty Logs Best Weekly Performance In Nine Months; Sensex Above 61,000: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 463 points, or 0.76%, higher at 61,112.44, while the Nifty 50 gained 150 points, or 0.84%, to end at 18,065.
India's benchmark stock indices ended higher on Friday, with the Nifty 50 logging its best weekly performance in nine months.
The Sensex closed above 61,000 for the first time since Feb. 17, while the Nifty ended above 18,000 for the first time since Feb. 16.
The gains were led by gains in information technology, public sector banks, and media stocks. The headline indices rose on a weekly basis on Friday, after snapping a three-week winning streak last week.
Global stocks ceded earlier gains as data showing economic resilience and persistent inflationary pressures cemented expectations of further interest rate hikes in the U.S. and Europe. However, Japanese stocks bucked the trend, surging as much as 1.5% on the Bank of Japan's decision to double down on its commitment to stimulus. The central bank left its short-term policy rate at -0.1% in its first meeting under new governor Kazuo Ueda.
Europe’s Stoxx 600 equity benchmark retreated along with futures on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, with sentiment dampened by a warning from Amazon.com Inc. that growth in its key cloud computing business is cooling.
IndusInd Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were among the gainers in the Nifty 50.
Axis Bank Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd., and Titan Co. weighed on the indices.
All Adani Group companies, with the exception of Adani Power Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., NDTV Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd., ended higher on Friday.
The broader market indices ended higher and outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 1.32% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.91% on Friday.
Nineteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while only S&P BSE Consumer Durables declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,249 stocks rose, 1,249 declined, and 131 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The headline indices resumed advances this week, after snapping the three-week winning streak in the previous weeks. Sensex logged weekly gains of 2.44%, whereas Nifty advanced 2.50%, ending at a 39-week high since the July 29 week.
All the sectors advanced in trade this week. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty led the pack, and Nifty Pharma and Nifty Media gained the least out of all the sectoral indices compiled by the NSE.
