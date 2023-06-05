Nifty IT Rebounds 10% From April Lows In 31 Days
The Nifty IT index has rebounded even as concerns over client spending in the U.S. and Europe persist.
The Nifty IT index is up 10.1% since it fell close to 52-week lows in April, rebounding amid volatility caused by concerns over client spending in the U.S. and Europe.
The index constituents have risen up to 22% during the period, with Persistent Systems Ltd. leading the gains.
Indian IT stocks had tumbled since March due to macroeconomic headwinds and recessionary risks around the world. Banking crises in the U.S. exacerbated the impact.
The IT sector saw the largest foreign equity outflow at Rs 5,910 crore in the second half of April against an inflow of Rs 1,002 crore in the first 15 days of the month.
Nifty IT hit a six-month low at 26,637.2 on April 20. But it has seen a recovery since then.
How Nifty IT Constituents Fared
Persistent Systems has risen 21.8% since April lows, followed by Coforge Ltd. and LTIMindtree Ltd.'s 20.4% and 20.3%, respectively.
Persistent Systems' net profit rose 5.7% quarter-on-quarter in the three months ended March and FY23 revenue touched $1 billion. LTIMindtree's profit grew 11.33% sequentially, while Coforge's profit nearly halved even as its revenue touched $1 billion in FY23.
Mid-cap stocks within the index earned an average return of 18.5%, beating large-cap stocks that rose 10.7% during the period. All four mid in the index made it to the top five gainers.
That's not a surprise considering revenue of all midcaps except Mphasis rose in the fourth quarter. Large-cap IT companies saw their top line fall or recorded marginal gains, except for TCS and LTIMindtree.
However, only four of 10 Nifty IT constituents have the potential to deliver returns, according to the average of analyst price targets compiled by Bloomberg. Infosys is the only stock that has potential upside of over 5%. Analysts expect all midcap IT stocks, except Coforge, to decline from here.