Nifty IT Rebounds 10% From April Lows In 31 Days

Indian IT stocks had tumbled since March due to macroeconomic headwinds and recessionary risks around the world. Banking crises in the U.S. exacerbated the impact.

The IT sector saw the largest foreign equity outflow at Rs 5,910 crore in the second half of April against an inflow of Rs 1,002 crore in the first 15 days of the month.

Nifty IT hit a six-month low at 26,637.2 on April 20. But it has seen a recovery since then.