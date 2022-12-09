Nifty Indices Rejig In March: Here's What Nuvama Expects

The Nifty 50 indices rejig is slated for March, for which the index provider will officially announce the list in the second half of February next year.

There may not be any changes for the Nifty 50 review in March 2023, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research’s preliminary analysis.

It does not expect LTIMindtree inclusion in Nifty. "This is the most asked question, and as per best understanding of existing methodology, do not expect LTI Mindtree (LTIM) to make it to the Nifty in the March 2023 review."

The key is to see who replaces HDFC Ltd., given the merger with HDFC Bank Ltd, it said. The HDFC and HDFC Bank merger is expected to be completed by Q1 FY24.

A few stocks currently on their radar are Pidilite Industries Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd. and Tata Power Co. However, it is too early to pinpoint who could make it to Nifty 50, it said.