Nifty In Technical Charts: Time To Shed Tentativeness

Bears were expected to continue their work in the week and they almost did. Until Friday, that is. The strong rally that emerged, seemingly out of nowhere, restored some confidence among traders and have raised the sentiment meter by some. Is that enough? Can the bears now take a step back, seeing the strong comeback on Friday? That is the real question.

The elements were there towards the end of the last week, particularly in the derivatives segment. The single stock futures open interest had hit the skids and the figures were the lowest in a year or more. This is the biggest sentiment arbiter in the market. If traders are not stepping forward to take up positions in stock futures, then it is safe to conclude that the bulls have been vanquished. The more telling evidence was in the FPI position in the indices. Their long versus short ratio was running at an abysmal 1:10 and that too was at an all-time low! This, more than anything, set the stage for some recovery work. The ultra short time cycles were showing up April 1 as a strong up day. But it was a Saturday and hence the job fell upon the March 31. And the day responded superbly, with a big gain posting, highest probably in the last few months! The momentum readings were in oversold. A perfect set up for a rally.

The prices climbed sharp on Friday and the futures open interest shed substantially in Nifty and decently in Bank Nifty. Clear evidence of a short-covering based rally. The put-call ratio on the monthly series shot up in both Nifty and Bank Nifty as put shorting came in aggressively. Lots more of this action left, by the looks of things. So expect the truncated week ahead also to provide sufficient fuel to rally attempts.

The short term swung around swiftly. The CPR indicator is a good one to show us how the sentiment swings on an every day basis. Using Neotrader we can track the shifts in sentiments very quickly and here is a snapshot of what the software shows at end of Friday. See slideshow below.