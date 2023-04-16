Nifty In Technical Charts: Time To Lighten Up A Bit

It seems like the market was a in a bit of a hurry. It managed to achieve the targets that we had set for it in the last week. Not that we were too surprised, as we were already anticipating a continuation of the ongoing rise. Only, we were looking for the targets near 17,900/42,300 by April 19 and we got them by April 13. No one is complaining!

The rise has been swift and straight through, without a reaction. And that creates some issues. While it is enjoyable if one was long during such a move (like we were), it starts running into trouble because that kind of pace is difficult to keep up for long. A good chunk of the rise occurred through a gap and the squeeze play in Bank Nifty on weekly expiry day. So, chances are that the market may show you a halt or pullback during the week ahead, even as it tries to maintain its upward trajectory.

Chart 1 shows the recent drive up. We can now see that it is now into the area where there has been considerable number of overlapping moves in the past (the larger rectangle) and therefore the pace of advance, if it were to continue, would meet with resistances. At 17,935, the futures will run into the 50% retracement zone of the decline from the December 2022 high. Continuation can take the prices to 62% pullback zone at 18185.