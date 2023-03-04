Nifty In Technical Charts: Relief Rally?

Of particular note is the fact that the Bank Nifty had already signalled some intent on last Friday when it opened gap-up but could not sustain that into the close. Nevertheless, the gap zone was held and then prices in the week ended, just built on that show of strength and Friday, the bulls just ran away with it! The Nifty was a lot more subdued and range bound and found its feet only by Friday. So, we should continue to look at the Banks to provide the cues in the coming week as well.

When the market fell headlong on Tuesday, it seemed like the bulls had thrown in the towel. Players, already unnerved by their lack of success over the months, now started listening to those commentaries that shouted out much lower levels. There were enough reasons all right—India was relatively expensive to other EMs and, hence, the selling by the FPIs would continue; the fixed income instruments had started yielding close to 8% and this was thought of as a death-knell for equities; the bond yields in the U.S. also shot past the 4% levels, continuing to raise the specter of more rate hikes there.

But overlooking a simple fact was that the Nifty had become quite oversold! With the Nifty chart showing nine successive red candles, it was only a matter of time before a rally emerged. Call it an oversold pop, or a dead-cat bounce or what you will, a rally still remains a rally. And so it was. Just as the doomsayers were leaning back to witness more declines, the market turned around and huffed and puffed its way to finish the week in the green. Granted, the effort produced only a 112-point gain, which, compared to the 391-point loss of the earlier week, seems quite limited. But the main point is that the market did not continue lower when most people were expecting that it would. That can be said to be a change in sentiment. Chart 2 shows the set up of Nifty.