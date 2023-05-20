Nifty In Technical Charts: Ready For Another Upward Thrust

In the earlier article, I had further stated that the trends would revive upward on May 23, and that is now awaited. This was based on the earlier write-ups on time cycles (please check the earlier articles for details on this). I had also suggested that the end-of-week dip could be used to buy again. For fresh purchases made (if any), the nearest stops that can be kept are the swing lows of 18,085 and 43,470 on a closing basis. Considering that the bottoms on both the Nifty and Bank Nifty were 45-bar affairs (on 30-minute charts), the lows should function as good supports and stops.

Note that the Bank Nifty chart has made two higher bottoms already, and if there is any dip on Monday that makes a third higher bottom on intraday charts, then it would be a good set-up for a renewed drive higher. The key level that the Bank Nifty has to close above is 44,125. It almost achieved it last week but fell off in the attempt. Fresh buys for a three- to six-day run can ensue if this level is regained by the Bank Nifty futures next week.

I am not stating the same case for Nifty because such a trigger is still far away. Here I can allow for a pullback till around 17,900 without disturbing the trend much, so swing traders can probably keep their stops beneath those levels rather than the aggressive stop mentioned above.

For the Nifty, take a look at chart 2, showing daily candles with modified Gann angles using Jenkins methods. Here, I find that the current rally high was made on a precisely calculated slope for the angle.

A move past 18,400 will create a fresh breakout higher for the Nifty and enable it to continue further. The support angle, as can be seen in the chart, is a good distance away, and hence the market is in no danger of turning strongly bearish in the immediate future.