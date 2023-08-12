Nifty In Technical Charts: Ranging To Continue

The Bank Nifty was likewise with a slightly more pronounced downward slope but again, like I had mentioned last week, there was no price damage. Hence, no major worries as such. At 44,300, the Bank Nifty has reached the prior swing tops and therefore at support. Hence, we should probably see the Banks lead the upward action if any in the coming week.

The reason I expect an upside action is because the Time signatures for the coming week are leaning towards the bullish side. Nothing significant, just that they lean towards showing some bullishness compared to the downside. In the market, one should focus on what cycles are telling us about the direction and then check out price action.

I have already mentioned in the last week letter about what to expect if the first support near 19,400 is lost. Here is recollect from last week, “…two swing lows behind would take us to the 18,750 area. To some, that may appear to be a frightening prospect! But in the context of the move up from Mar23 lows, it would represent only a 38% retracement.”

In the last week letter, I had also mentioned about the presence of speedy area of advance beneath the first swing low and how, if the moves dipped into that zone, the price fall would be faster. Consequently, I had recommended a stoploss at 19,250 for long holders of trading positions. These levels continue to hold good for the week ahead as well.

This aspect is present in the Bank Nifty also and is shown in Chart 2. The area marked as an ellipse is the speedy move up that was seen back in end June. The Nifty is holding above it but the Bank Nifty has now come down into it. Weakness in the Banks may therefore push prices further into the zone and that can see quick fall as gaps are present in the past and cushioning effect of short covering may not be present. The rectangle marked on the chart shows the consolidation zone that is also two prior swing lows behind and would therefore be the natural target zone if the Bank Nifty falls further. This is in the 43,500-44,000 area.