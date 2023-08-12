Nifty In Technical Charts: Ranging To Continue
Last week, I had written that we should expect some consolidation, not just for the week but for the whole month. Quite in line with that expectation, the indices stayed range bound pretty much the whole week. Chart 1 shows the movement of the Nifty through the week, using the 30m chart. Expectations were that the max extent for the light correction that was expected should take the Nifty futures to the levels around 19,400 and that too was pretty much what we got. On a weekly basis, we had a narrow range formation, classic of a consolidation.
The Bank Nifty was likewise with a slightly more pronounced downward slope but again, like I had mentioned last week, there was no price damage. Hence, no major worries as such. At 44,300, the Bank Nifty has reached the prior swing tops and therefore at support. Hence, we should probably see the Banks lead the upward action if any in the coming week.
The reason I expect an upside action is because the Time signatures for the coming week are leaning towards the bullish side. Nothing significant, just that they lean towards showing some bullishness compared to the downside. In the market, one should focus on what cycles are telling us about the direction and then check out price action.
I have already mentioned in the last week letter about what to expect if the first support near 19,400 is lost. Here is recollect from last week, “…two swing lows behind would take us to the 18,750 area. To some, that may appear to be a frightening prospect! But in the context of the move up from Mar23 lows, it would represent only a 38% retracement.”
In the last week letter, I had also mentioned about the presence of speedy area of advance beneath the first swing low and how, if the moves dipped into that zone, the price fall would be faster. Consequently, I had recommended a stoploss at 19,250 for long holders of trading positions. These levels continue to hold good for the week ahead as well.
This aspect is present in the Bank Nifty also and is shown in Chart 2. The area marked as an ellipse is the speedy move up that was seen back in end June. The Nifty is holding above it but the Bank Nifty has now come down into it. Weakness in the Banks may therefore push prices further into the zone and that can see quick fall as gaps are present in the past and cushioning effect of short covering may not be present. The rectangle marked on the chart shows the consolidation zone that is also two prior swing lows behind and would therefore be the natural target zone if the Bank Nifty falls further. This is in the 43,500-44,000 area.
But, as stated earlier, Time cycles may yet save the day for the banks and hence we should be on the watch for leader bank stocks to be staging rallies in the coming week. Tuesday is a holiday and therefore FinNifty expiry would be on Monday. Usually, we get to see big moves in banks and financials in order to move the index on the day of the expiry and this may be a feature on Monday as well.
None of the charts of the banks or financials wear any kind of bullish look. Therefore, chances are that they may be carrying some hedge short positions. If the time signatures have to kick in, then these shorts may be squeezed. Kotak and Axis appear to be at some sort of support. A few of the financials continue to retain bullish trends. But without some concerted attempt, it seems difficult to believe that there may be a rally.
It might appear as though I am speaking from both sides of my mouth. But just pointing out that price is pointing south while it is only time which points north. Usually Time wins. In this case, I shall wait for evidence before acting on it though. Therefore, for some supportive evidence I take a look at the retail area, using the Nifty MidSmall400 index. See chart 3.
Here we can note that a terrific movement has essayed so far from the Mar2023 bottom and that is well supported by a tested trendline. If prices fall decisively across the board in this index and break the trendline, then we may have some cause to worry. That may easily take a couple of weeks. So, it is just a warning for the week ahead and something for us to keep track of.
Media was the sector that delivered the best returns last week (over 8%) and that was on the strength of some good news flow for Zee (merger with Sony approved) and Sun TV (super crowds for the new Rajnikant movie). While these two were good enough to create some upward traction for the week, I would very much doubt the ability of stocks from media to continue higher. You have sideshows like TV18 and Dish TV also being in the limelight but these are hope trades most of the time. The charts of all the counters in the sector are damaged and repair will be difficult without some major long term news flow. I see only short-term news bits and hence, all moves here may be short term. Good for trading but not for investing. People love to speak about a stock at 15 going to 200 and patronise them. I would think that is a case here in media stocks.
The other performing sector was Pharma. Now, this is a sector that I have been writing almost continuously ever since the major rally began in Mar 2020. It is still continuing. In chart 4 I am showing the long term chart of the Pharma index.
Here I am using a Gann technic called the power of the first impulse. The big move from the 2009 bottoms moved the index up some 3100 points. Since then, the index has been repeating that show till now. The most recent top of 2021 was also a measured move as can be seen on the chart. Now, we are seeing the index making a strong move and take out that measured move high, signalling an intent to continue. If the pattern of the past holds good, then we are looking at another 3100-3200 points rise in the index from current levels. There are other signals as well confirming the bullish picture but am not enumerating them here.
The industry is estimated to reach $130 billion in value by 2030. Currently we are under $60bn. A CAGR growth of 10% is expected. This is an indication that companies are expected to ramp up manufacturing capacities while also preparing to meet the R&D investments. If those goals are achieved, then Indian pharma will become the top dog of the world in medicine supplies! The sector is also supported by government schemes such as production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes to boost domestic manufacturing capacity, including high-value products across the global supply chain.
The current move has been preceded by a decent price and time correction. This was about 9 months. Earlier also we had seen a correction of about 5 years but that was owing to a decadal upmove in the sector. The point here is that pharma is a sector that has seen large corrections, undergone a lot of changes and still done so. Hence the upmove that we are seeing currently is not a flash in the pan. The time for large corrections is over and we may only now be witness to pullbacks within a bull trend. It has been typically labelled as a defensive sector but failed to do that in the last two corrections. But I feel now, with the bull trend established, the sector may regain its defensive character and also create growth. Hence, it still remains the sector to invest into. We also have innumerable candidates in here ranging from large caps to micro caps, MNC to penny stocks, so it will serve nicely as a leader sector for the new bull market begun 2020. For those who cannot make the effort at identifications, I would recommend SIP in a good pharma fund or ETF for the next 5 years.
Limiting the market moves to the upside may be the set up in the monthly chart of the main indices. In both, the Nifty and Bank Nifty, we have a pattern of the open being (almost) the same as the high. See chart 5. Now, this can be an important consideration for upside price action. Unless the prices can move and hold beyond 19795/45782 (spot) it may be tough for the markets to move higher. Typically, it is considered that when the open equals the high or the low of the period, larger time frame players are at work.
So, there we have it. The lower levels where the market should meet support and the higher levels where they should meet resistance have both been defined. The delicate condition of the mid-small index is also highlighted. And we have rounded off with a long-term view on the pharma sector. That’s it for this week, folks.
CK Narayan is an expert in technical analysis, the founder of Growth Avenues, Chartadvise, and NeoTrader, and the chief investment officer of Plus Delta Portfolios.
The views expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.