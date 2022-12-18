Nifty In Technical Charts: Declines May Unfold

On the chart, I have marked points 1 through 6. Each of these elements of the Ichimoku system tells us a story of what is happening and how we can then put them together.

#1 is the Kumo and we see that both span A and B are flat. This tells us that the uptrend is stalled and could well get into some consolidation ahead. The same view is being confirmed by #2 where the Chikou span is getting into the prices.

#3 denotes the T-K cross under progress and this denotes the possibility of a correction emerging from here. #4 and #5 are markings on the RSI and ADX oscillators, both of which are indicative of some weakness setting in.

Finally, #6 marks the current Kumo, which is placed a good distance away from current prices, denoting that there is room to decline if one were to occur now. The Kumo runs 17,950-17,650 and so that is the potential for the decline.

Using forecasted resistance lines, the stoploss on this view would be on a close above 18,715 in the week ahead. Using time cycles on Ichimoku, I find that the next cycle time is on Jan 5, and if steady moves occur, the Nifty future is then likely to drop down a minimum of 17,870. Faster price moves may lead to deeper targets.

Next point to consider is, what can negate these prospects? There, much of the answer lies with the Bank Nifty. As discussed earlier, with financials, IT and energy forming about 60% weight on the Nifty, we have to see the trends there as well to know what the Nifty can do.

Among the three, only the Bank Nifty seems to be still in good shape. While its intraday patterns are aligned with the Nifty, the bigger picture still remains clearly bullish. The IT and energy indices don’t seem to pack the necessary punch and, so, it will be left almost completely to the banks and financials to save the day. Can they? I don’t know. All I know is that I will be watching for weakness to show in this space for me to get confirmation that the Nifty will slide. If it doesn’t, then possibly the Nifty doesn’t decline that much. Between the two I would opt for the surer alternative. Chart 4 shows the picture in Nifty IT where the decline already seems to be on, after the rally completed.