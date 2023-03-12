Nifty In Technical Charts: Declines Looming In The Near Term

I have used Gann price and time channels here to find turning points. Can note that every time count produces a turn. The most recent one was during the week and prices have turned down from there. I have added a simple trendline for resistance too as it seems to be working rather well. In the markets we should use whatever works. We note that the price move into a tested resistance line was coincident with the time count. Hence the gap down move from there is important.

This is to be seen in the light of my longer-term analysis that I had presented in my January article. Here is an excerpt from that article published at start of 2023.

Looking further forward into 2023, let me do some crystal ball gazing. In the projection for 2022 made last year January, I had stated that the high for the year would be made in late November. The Nifty high was made on Dec 1st and since then there has been a slight slide. My take is that this slide should continue, in fits and jerks, till around March or extend to even the first week of April 2023. The projected low for the year, therefore, is in the last week of March to first week of April.

Since then, I have been reiterating the falling trend and marking any upmove in the market as only being a rally. We are now headed into the price and time window that may probably create a low for the year. The next two to three weeks, therefore, are going to be a crucial time for trends for the year. One has to remember that all analysis is probabilistic but they prepare us for eventualities that may present so that we may prepare ourselves for it if they do present in the way we envisage it. That is the whole purpose of analysis.

Chart 2 shows the Nifty daily with Gann angle lines drawn using fixed scales. I had used this in my January article to make a call for declines and to catch swing highs and lows.