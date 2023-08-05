Nifty In Technical Charts: Consolidation Week Ahead

What this would imply is that we may see speed if down-moves occur, but they would still not create price damages. However, the word price ‘damage’ is relative to one’s position and trading style. For those that are following the bigger trends, such a move would be yet another drop into support and hence, a reason to buy or add. But for those that are day or a couple of day-oriented, it can mean a big move which can be traded on the short side as well.

This is the thing with advice. So many people read it or hear it but each one of them may have their own perspective of how to play the markets. So, when I wrote that a move to 18,750 should be considered a normal reaction, it is with respect to swing traders.

For day traders, the takeaway would be that below 19,380, the market can wear a bearish look and below 19,270, the down trend could actually speed up some. Both these possibilities have important implications for short-term traders. Their action will be (and has to be) quite different from those of the swing traders. The latter can wait for the slide and look to enter the market near supports while the former should be trading short actively. Some people may be wondering as to which would be the right strategy. There isn’t an answer—they are both correct with respect to the time frames they address.

Getting back to the markets, one thing that prevents me from turning negative is the total absence of any bearish narrative. The results season printing a better number than what was expected by most. You could add monsoon pick-up to that after a bad start but with excess rain in many parts of the country, rural pick-up is still a question mark. FPI flows were strong. That could have been a FOMO and that appears to be short-lived as in the last 10 days, a lot of the positioning from that source has flipped from net long to net short.

Global cues also lacks story for now and dollar strength of late has yield spike in U.S. to justify it but that's more to do with the recent downgrade than anything very specifically positive about its trends. It's been a while since any geopolitical talk has been indulged in and so oil appears to be trending higher on production cuts lingering. It is to be noted here that both these items (crude oil and dollar index) have been on a downtrend since September 2022. China talk is a bit muted for now while the war in Europe has lost mindspace recently. So, you have all the ingredients for the moment for some consolidation until one or several of the factors changes tracks. Crude could possibly be a turner as it has reached a support on a half-angle trendline support. See chart 2.