Nifty In Technical Charts: Can A Trend Emerge Now?

When markets remain in the same range for four weeks running, there isn’t much different that one can say about it. We must also avoid over analysis because there will then be a tendency to find factors to fit a certain argument or viewpoint and this can always lead to unwanted complications. Mainly because once the mind has bent to one side, it becomes difficult for the mind to accept information to the contrary.

The Bank Nifty’s performance vis-à-vis the Nifty remained a bit sub-par although no alarm bells of any kind went up. During the week the Nifty began well but swiftly gave up pretenses of wanting to pull into some uptrend by early Tuesday. After that it was left to some end of week rally to restore some sort of respectability. During the rally too the Nifty did slightly better than the bank nifty. Hence, it is evident that the biggest influencer of the market moves—the financials—were subdued.

Chart 1 shows the moves within the week through a 30-minute duration. This time I have shown it with a CPR indicator to highlight the non-trendiness of the market.