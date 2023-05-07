Nifty In Technical Charts: Buy Dips Scenario Is Still Relevant

The HDFC twins spoilt an otherwise good week for the market. Tumbling the whole day on Friday, the twins dragged down the Bank Nifty and the Nifty, which shook up the good sentiment prevalent until then. This was after some great results (and dividend) from HDFC Ltd. and a push to all-time highs by HDFC Bank! The disappointment there was huge and resulted in a day-long selloff that took off 826 points from the Bank Nifty in a single session! The twins accounted for 155 points decline in the Nifty on Friday!

This tells us that the rest of the market was nowhere near to being so bearish but the sentiment was clobbered all the same, as it has been a while since we had such a sharp decline in the Bank Nifty. Since most of the day traders are present there, the damage to the sentiment was probably greater. But this is good news, in a way. Ostensibly, the fall in the HDFC twins was on some reckoning that there would be some large scale outflow from the stocks post the merger. This is silly because there was, I recall, a large rise in the stock some time ago for precisely the same reason! Clearly shows that the market shall interpret a news based on current sentiment. The merger is effective only around July or later. So to clobber the stocks as though the event is next week is silly. Therefore, market is bound to rally back.

It can be seen in Chart 1 that the Nifty didn't really buckle down under the pressure on Friday and in fact retreated only to the level of the prior swing lows. This fall being so limited (not even 23.6% of the last rise), implies unwilling sellers in the Nifty.