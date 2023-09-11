Nifty Hits All-Time High: Here's What Top Analysts Say

"We happen to be living in the right country at the right time," said Siddhartha Bhaiya, managing director and chief investment officer at Aequitas Investment, adding that he was bullish on India’s growth story in the long term.

The government’s spending on infrastructure as well as the capex cycle has just begun, and it is expected to drive the economy going forward.

"The economy is on a very sound footing. We should continue to do well going forward," he said. At the same time, he asked investors to be cautious of a possible bubble.

"In six months, the small-cap index is up 40%. At this time, caution is warranted for sure," he said. The number of opportunities available right now is far less than it was a couple of years ago.