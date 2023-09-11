Nifty Hits 20,000: Here’s Its Journey From 10,000 To 20,000
Here's how the index mapped its growth.
The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 hit an all-time high of 20,000 on Monday.
After closing positive for the seventh consecutive session, the index rose 0.9% to hit an intra-day high of 20,008.15.
The index took 807 sessions to rise since breaching the four-digit level of 10,003.6 on June 17, 2020.
Stocks rose by as much as 16 times their value as the Nifty doubled to the 20,000 level over a period of three years.
The metals and mining sector grew the most over the period, led by Adani Enterprises Ltd., which grew by over 1,677%, followed by Hindalco Industries Ltd. with a growth of 227%.
The second highest growth was observed by the construction sector, which consists of Larsen & Toubro Ltd., recording a growth of 227.1%.
Benchmark indices like the Bank Nifty rose 221% over the same period, with the highest growth being recorded by the Smallcap 250 index at 316% above its initial value.
Over the same period, the Midcap 150 grew 284%, while the S&P BSE Sensex grew 197%.