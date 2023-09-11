BQPrimeMarketsNifty Hits 20,000: Here’s Its Journey From 10,000 To 20,000
ADVERTISEMENT

Nifty Hits 20,000: Here’s Its Journey From 10,000 To 20,000

Here's how the index mapped its growth.

11 Sep 2023, 4:19 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE Building In Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)</p></div>
NSE Building In Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 hit an all-time high of 20,000 on Monday.

After closing positive for the seventh consecutive session, the index rose 0.9% to hit an intra-day high of 20,008.15.

The index took 807 sessions to rise since breaching the four-digit level of 10,003.6 on June 17, 2020.

Stocks rose by as much as 16 times their value as the Nifty doubled to the 20,000 level over a period of three years.

The metals and mining sector grew the most over the period, led by Adani Enterprises Ltd., which grew by over 1,677%, followed by Hindalco Industries Ltd. with a growth of 227%.

The second highest growth was observed by the construction sector, which consists of Larsen & Toubro Ltd., recording a growth of 227.1%.

Benchmark indices like the Bank Nifty rose 221% over the same period, with the highest growth being recorded by the Smallcap 250 index at 316% above its initial value.

Over the same period, the Midcap 150 grew 284%, while the S&P BSE Sensex grew 197%.

ALSO READ

Nifty 50 Hits 20,000: This Sector Saw $14.7-Billion Outflows As Index Doubled

Opinion
Nifty 50 Hits 20,000: This Sector Saw $14.7-Billion Outflows As Index Doubled
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT