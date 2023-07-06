Nifty FMCG Beats Benchmark And Sectoral Indices So Far In 2023

Nifty FMCG led the NSE indices with a growth of 21.71% so far this year, surpassing Nifty Auto that grew 20.67% year-to-date followed by Nifty Realty with 20.01% growth. Nifty IT grew 3.64% while Nifty Financial Services gained 6.16% so far this year.

In terms of the one-year price performance, the FMCG index ranks second with 38.84% growth, after the Nifty PSU Bank. The index has outperformed Nifty IT, Bank, Realty, Energy and other sectors.