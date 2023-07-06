Nifty FMCG Beats Benchmark And Sectoral Indices So Far In 2023
Nifty FMCG has outperformed information technology, auto, and financial services sectors so far in 2023.
The fast-moving consumer good index not only outperformed other NSE sectoral indices but also both the benchmarks—the NSE Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex—so far this year.
Nifty FMCG Outperforms Benchmark Indices
Nifty FMCG, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, surged 21.18% so far this year, compared to 6.47% returns for Nifty 50 and 6.89% for BSE Sensex.
Sectoral Indices
Nifty FMCG led the NSE indices with a growth of 21.71% so far this year, surpassing Nifty Auto that grew 20.67% year-to-date followed by Nifty Realty with 20.01% growth. Nifty IT grew 3.64% while Nifty Financial Services gained 6.16% so far this year.
In terms of the one-year price performance, the FMCG index ranks second with 38.84% growth, after the Nifty PSU Bank. The index has outperformed Nifty IT, Bank, Realty, Energy and other sectors.
Stocks Leading Nifty FMCG
ITC Ltd., Radico Khaitan Ltd., Varun Beverages Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd. and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. are the top five contributors to the Nifty FMCG.
ITC outperformed all the other stocks, with a year-to-date price performance of 42.06%.
On a one year performance basis, the same companies rank among the top five.