Nifty Ends Near 20,000, Sensex At Another Record Led By RIL, ICICI Bank, ITC: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices advanced for the sixth day to end at a fresh record close on Thursday. The Nifty 50 closed 21 points away from the 20,000 mark, while the Sensex closed above the 67,500 level.

Intraday, the Sensex rose 0.78% to a new high of 67,619.17, and the Nifty 50 advanced 0.80% to a fresh record high of 19,991.85. While pharma and fast-moving consumer goods were the top gainers, the information technology and consumer durables sectors were under pressure.

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gave up almost all of its 1.4% advance. Japan's and South Korea's equities also fell.

