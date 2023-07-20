Nifty Ends Near 20,000, Sensex At Another Record Led By RIL, ICICI Bank, ITC: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 475 points, or 0.71%, higher at 67,571.90, while the Nifty 50 gained 146 points, or 0.74%, to end at 19,979.15.
India's benchmark stock indices advanced for the sixth day to end at a fresh record close on Thursday. The Nifty 50 closed 21 points away from the 20,000 mark, while the Sensex closed above the 67,500 level.
Intraday, the Sensex rose 0.78% to a new high of 67,619.17, and the Nifty 50 advanced 0.80% to a fresh record high of 19,991.85. While pharma and fast-moving consumer goods were the top gainers, the information technology and consumer durables sectors were under pressure.
Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gave up almost all of its 1.4% advance. Japan's and South Korea's equities also fell.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty 50.
HCL Technologies Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices ended marginally higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.05% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.19% at the close of trading on Thursday.
Twelve out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while seven sectors declined. S&P BSE Fast-Moving Consumer Goods rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,751 stocks rose, 1,628 declined, and 133 remained unchanged on the BSE.