Nifty Ends Above Two-Month High, Sensex Over A Month: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed higher after trading mostly mixed throughout the day on Tuesday.

Stocks of Adani Group companies added approximately Rs 1.32 lakh crore in investor wealth during the day, the biggest single-day surge since April 11, 2022.

The metal and energy sectors gained, while the information technology sector recovered. Healthcare stocks were under pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 204.16 points, or 0.31%, to close at 66,174.20, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 95 points, or 0.48%, to end at 19,889.70. The Nifty ended at its highest level since Sept. 20, while the Sensex saw the highest close since Oct. 17.