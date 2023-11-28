Nifty Ends Above Two-Month High, Sensex Over A Month: Market Wrap
The Sensex rose 204.16 points, or 0.31%, to close at 66,174.20, while the Nifty 50 gained 95 points, or 0.48%, to end at 19,889.70
India's benchmark stock indices closed higher after trading mostly mixed throughout the day on Tuesday.
Stocks of Adani Group companies added approximately Rs 1.32 lakh crore in investor wealth during the day, the biggest single-day surge since April 11, 2022.
The metal and energy sectors gained, while the information technology sector recovered. Healthcare stocks were under pressure.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose 204.16 points, or 0.31%, to close at 66,174.20, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 95 points, or 0.48%, to end at 19,889.70. The Nifty ended at its highest level since Sept. 20, while the Sensex saw the highest close since Oct. 17.
The next leg of positive momentum will be only above 19,900, and, on the downside, the support is at 19,550–19,600, according to Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.
"Technically, after a promising uptrend, the market is seeing range-bound activity at higher levels," Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd., said.
The market construct is turning favourable, aided by global and domestic factors, according to VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "Globally, there is tailwind from the U.S. market, with the S&P 500 up by 8.7% so far this month, which, in turn, is supported by falling US bond yields."
Domestically, macro indicators suggest strong growth momentum in the economy. Record order inflows for capital goods companies and robust credit growth are strong indicators of the growth momentum in the economy, according to Vijayakumar.
Here's How Benchmarks Fared
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty.
ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.
"This week is likely to be volatile, but a rally is likely soon. FIIs have already turned buyers. FII and DII money flows can trigger a large-cap-led rally," Vijayakumar said.
The broader markets ended higher, with the BSE Midcap gaining 0.30% and the Smallcap rising 0.06% by the end of the market on Tuesday.
Fifteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while five sectors declined. Utilities and power rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,987 stocks rose, 1,806 declined, and 179 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The only unknown now is the outcome of the state election results, according to Geojit Financial Services. "The exit polls on Thursday are likely to give indications of the election outcomes and its impact on the crucial general election in 2024. The U.S. inflation data on Thursday and the Powell speech on Friday will influence global market trends," Vijayakumar said.