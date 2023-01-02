Nifty Could Reach 19,500 In 2023, Says Nitin Bhasin Of Ambit Capital

The Nifty 50 can reach 19,500 by the end of 2023, according to market expert Nitin Bhasin. This projection is almost 7% higher than Thursday's close of Rs 18,191.

Bhasin, managing director and head-equities research at Ambit Capital, said the guidance is based on two factors—firstly G-sec yields are likely to remain around 7.4% in the next 12 months and Nifty earnings continue to be steady.

"This year we are expecting [EPS] close to 850 in FY23. In FY24, the consensus numbers are closer to about Rs 1,000 of EPS," Bhasin told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat.

Assuming that there could be some downgrades, the 12-month blended Nifty EPS could be around 920, he said.

Bloomberg analyst recommendations show the aggregated 12-month target price at 20,650.2, and a return potential of 13.5%. Of the 50 constituent stocks, analysts have given buy ratings for 36 and hold rating for the remaining 14.

Almost all stocks are poised to deliver positive returns over the next year.

Volatility in the coming year will be determined primarily by the balance sheets of central banks around the world, and secondly the behaviour of domestic equity investors towards rising SIP and mutual fund investments, Bhasin said.