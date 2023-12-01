Nifty Closes At Record, Sensex Over 67,400 As ITC, L&T, ICICI Bank Lead: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the fifth consecutive week and fourth consecutive session on Friday.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 135 points or 0.67% higher at 20,267.90, its highest-ever close after hitting an intraday high of 20,291.55. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 493 points or 0.74%, up at 67,481.90.

Stocks of financial services and fast-moving consumer goods advanced, while automobiles and telecommunications were under pressure.

On a weekly basis, the Nifty gained more than 2% for the first time since June 30.