Nifty Can Test Levels of 17,600-17,500, Say Analysts

Investors are advised to remain cautious on markets, according to analysts.

According to Gaurav Bissa, vice president at InCred Capital, it is important for the Nifty to close above 18,000 levels, which can result in a small short covering rally. "A close above 18,000 is supported by comfortable selling seen in 18,000 CE. If Nifty closes below 17,775 levels, then it can test 17,600 levels. Remain cautious on the Nifty," he said.

Sudeep Shah, head-technical and derivative research desk at SBI Securities, said that ahead of the quarterly result season, Nifty has retested levels of 17,800—close to 17,779 levels of Dec. 23—and is showing signs of acceleration of downfall. Banking and financial stocks are trending lower in addition to information technology stocks, which in total forms more than 50% of the Nifty Index, he said.

In case, 17,720 is broken on the Nifty, investors need to be cautious as the fall can deepen up to 17,480-17,500, which is the 61.8% retracement, Shah said.

Sacchitanand Uttekar, vice president of research and data analysis at Tradebulls Securities, said, "The Nifty closed the week near its 20 WEMA support at 17,846. With its weekly RSI (relative strength index) now approaching the crucial mark of 50, expectation of further acceleration in downward momentum remains high."

Here are highlights of what the analysts have to say:

Gaurav Bissa, vice president, InCred Capital

Nifty and Nifty Bank had a positive start to the week, but that turned out to be short-lived, with both the benchmark indices witnessing strong pressure and they closed near the low point of the week.

The Nifty, which was struggling over the last couple of weeks, witnessed an increase of about 5% in open interest and closed below the psychological level of 18,000.

The Bank Nifty has broken multiple support areas, though there is a strong support at 41,700-41,800 levels. As long as the Bank Nifty sustains above 41,800 levels, it can witness a move towards 43,000 levels and provide much-needed support to the Nifty.

The Bank Nifty was seen under intense pressure, with many of the banking names witnessing either profit booking or fresh short positions. The index added around 10% open interest and has comfortably closed below previous major support of 43,000.

Majority of the sectors were seen under pressure, which was in line with the behaviour of benchmark indices. However, Nifty Auto was seen having some stability, whereas Nifty Metal was seen making fresh life highs.

On the other hand, Nifty private banks as well as Nifty IT were the biggest losers. Many of the IT and large private banks witnessed fresh shorts being created.

Bissa has a buy on HDFC Life Insurance Co. for a target of Rs 650, with a stop loss at Rs 585.

Sudeep Shah, head-technical and derivative research desk, SBI Securities

The Nifty, after witnessing a rise from lows of 16,747 on Sept. 30, had rallied to 18,887 on Dec. 1. Post that, it witnessed selling pressure to 17,779 levels, which is 50% retracement of the above up-move, and rebounded to 18,265 towards end of December. However, the Nifty has not been able to cross prior resistance at 18,400.

On the upside, 17,980-18,030 is an important resistance which will give us a signal for any initial signs of any short-covering move up to 18,250-18,280.

On the derivative front, significant call writing is visible in 17,900 and 18,000 calls, implying resistance now placed at 18,020-18,030 and highest put writing is visible in 17,800 and 18,000 PE, implying 17,720-17,740 as an important support, followed by 17,480-17,500.

Selling pressure is witnessed across IT and banking—along with Bajaj Finance Ltd./ Bajaj Finserv Ltd. and other NBFC—names majorly. We should wait before doing major bottom fishing at the current level.

Some accumulation is visible in select cement, auto, insurance and capital goods, with good quality stocks within those sectors holding well against the current market fall.

Sacchitanand Uttekar, vice president-research and data analysis, Tradebulls Securities

On its daily scale, the recent breakdown from its ‘Bearish Flag’ formation indicates a pattern target up to 17,550, which is in close proximity to its 200 days Exponential Moving Average placed at 17,485.

Both its trend strength indicators remain in favour of further weakening of the trend. The Average Directional Movement Index continues to trend higher at 38, while RSI is at 38, yet too far away from its oversold state, which indicates enough room for further price extension on the lower side.

Retain short positions until a weekly close above 18,110 is not established and utilise intraweek pullbacks, if any, to add further shorts until the index slips below 17,550.

Continue to adhere short bias on rate sensitives. Metals, banks and NBFC remain on top of the radar along with Nifty IT, which continues to weaken with its global peers.

FMCG, auto, oil and gas, pharma and capital goods sill remain neutral to positive due to their internal stock rotations.

Occurrence of a ‘Dark Cloud Cover’ formation on its weekly scale, as the stock closed the week below its 5 WEMA (Weighted Exponential Moving Average) support level of 740. Strong open interest additions during the week were observed. On Friday, it continued its decline by 2.7% with OI additions up to 4%; indicating further conviction-based short positions.

Fresh breakout from a ‘Bullish Flag’ formation on its weekly scale is coupled with a strong closing above its 200 DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average) level around 78.

This is the first time in the last five weeks that the stock managed to register a weekly close above the same despite multiple attempts. Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. has been trending well along with its peers, which have been consistently outperforming. During the week gone by, the stock saw an OI addition of 16% with a strong price performance close to 5% which warrants fresh long additions.

Uttekar advises to sell JSW Steel Ltd. at Rs 730 for a target of Rs 702, and maintain a stop loss at Rs 742. He advises investors to buy Indian Oil Corp. at Rs 80.50 for a target of Rs 86 and maintain a stop loss at Rs 78.