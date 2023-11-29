Nifty Breaches 20,000, Sensex above 66,600 As Axis Bank, HDFC Bank Lead: Midday Market Update

Indian benchmark indices extended gains through midday on Wednesday, with the Nifty breaching the psychological 20,000 mark for the first time since Sept. 18.

As of 12.40 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 492 points or 0.74% higher at 66,666.64, while the NSE Nifty gained 148 points or 0.75% to 20,038.10.

Nifty IT, auto and oil & gas rose the most, while media and realty declined the most among the sectorial indices.