Nifty Bank Q1 Scorecard: Margins Rose Despite Higher Cost Of Funds

Indian banks' profits rose and net interest margins expanded in the first quarter ended June even as cost of funds rose.

While ICICI Bank Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd. surpassed analysts' estimates, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. had some misses, according to Jefferies note on bank's earnings performance.

Since February 2023, banks haven't raised the external benchmark lending rates. Among public sector banks, the hike in marginal cost of funds-based lending rate has been delayed, possibly to gain market share, the brokerage said.

Funding costs rose due to adjustments in term deposit rates. Despite these changes, a year-on-year expansion in net interest margin along with a healthy 15% sector-wide loan growth supported a substantial 26% annual growth in net interest income, the Jefferies note said.