Nifty Bank Q1 Scorecard: Margins Rose Despite Higher Cost Of Funds
While the Bank Nifty is up 4%, IDFC First Bank shares have surged 44% year-to-date.
Indian banks' profits rose and net interest margins expanded in the first quarter ended June even as cost of funds rose.
While ICICI Bank Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd. surpassed analysts' estimates, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. had some misses, according to Jefferies note on bank's earnings performance.
Since February 2023, banks haven't raised the external benchmark lending rates. Among public sector banks, the hike in marginal cost of funds-based lending rate has been delayed, possibly to gain market share, the brokerage said.
Funding costs rose due to adjustments in term deposit rates. Despite these changes, a year-on-year expansion in net interest margin along with a healthy 15% sector-wide loan growth supported a substantial 26% annual growth in net interest income, the Jefferies note said.
Credit quality remained stable across the sector with ongoing investments in the franchise, the report said. Asset quality remains robust, with low slippages and credit costs. Conservative estimates for FY24 and beyond could lead to increased earnings if credit quality remains consistent, it said.
Operating expenses have risen due to reinvestment in expansion and digital initiatives. ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank are performing well, while HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank show slightly slower growth in core deposits, Jefferies said. Jefferies' preferred picks are Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and IndusInd Bank.
BQ Prime has compiled key financials of Nifty Bank constituents:
Profitability
The YoY net profit increase showcases a wide spectrum of growth rates. While Punjab National Bank noted a remarkable 307% increase, Bandhan Bank Ltd. faces a decrease of -19.10%.
On average, net profit of Nifty Bank constituents rose 76% over a year earlier, with the median growth of 43%. Punjab National Bank led with a fourfold jump in profit, while Bandhan Bank Ltd. recorded a 19.10% decline.
Interest Management
Bandhan Bank leads with a 7.3% net interest margin, exceeding the average NIM of 4.62%. Yet, it also witnessed the steepest decline by 70 basis points. NIM is a measure of a bank's effectiveness in managing interest income.
ICICI Bank's NIM expanded by 77 basis points over a year earlier to 4.78%. Overall, the NIMs inched up by 15 bps on average across the 12 banks.
Asset Quality
The gross non-performing asset and net non-performing asset ratios offer insights into the bank's risk exposure.
The median gross NPA and net NPA for the first quarter stood at 2.28% and 0.57%, respectively, with an average decrease of 101 basis points and 23 basis points overall. This is backed by improving provision coverage ratio at 75.74%.
Capital Adequacy And Risk Coverage
Capital adequacy ratios reflect the bank's capital strength to absorb risks. Nifty Bank constituents witnessed an average increase of 39 basis points in their capital adequacy ratio over a year earlier. The average capital adequacy ratio stands at 17.86%.
Returns And Efficiency
Return on equity demonstrates the bank's ability to generate returns from shareholder equity. State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda delivered returns northwards of 20%, while PNB and IDFC First Bank lagged with RoEs of 11.78% and 7.5%, respectively. This could indicate scope of improvement in terms of capital allocation.
Deposits And Funding
The CASA (current account and savings account) ratio signifies banks' ability to secure low-cost deposits. The average CASA ratio is 41%, which decreased by 3.59 percentage points over a year earlier. While Kotak Mahindra has the highest ratio of 49%, it also witnessed the sharpest decline of 9.1 percentage points year-on-year. Axis Bank improved its CASA ratio by 151 basis points to 44%.