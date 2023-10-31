Nifty Bank Falls In October For The First Time In 11 Years

The Nifty Bank index fell for the first time in 11 years in October amid volatility in markets and an expected slowdown in bank earnings.

The gauge of banking stocks fell 3.4% in October. The decline was led by a 13.4% fall in shares of Bandhan Bank Ltd. and a 12.7% drop for IDFC First Bank Ltd. after missing analysts' earnings estimates for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.