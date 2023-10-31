Nifty Bank Falls In October For The First Time In 11 Years

BQPrimeMarketsNifty Bank Falls In October For The First Time In 11 Years
IndusInd Bank Ltd. was the only stock out of the index constituents that recorded a rise in prices during the monthly period.

31 Oct 2023, 3:57 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image. (Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@nampoh?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Maxim Hopman</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/red-and-blue-light-streaks-fiXLQXAhCfk?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
The Nifty Bank index fell for the first time in 11 years in October amid volatility in markets and an expected slowdown in bank earnings.

The gauge of banking stocks fell 3.4% in October. The decline was led by a 13.4% fall in shares of Bandhan Bank Ltd. and a 12.7% drop for IDFC First Bank Ltd. after missing analysts' earnings estimates for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

The current year's decline was the first time the index fell during the month of October since 2012. It recorded an average rise of 5.52% during the month between fiscals 2013 and 2023.

Average monthly growth for the index spikes during October and April, according to data compiled beginning January 2012.

Banks' earnings growth, excluding HDFC Bank Ltd., should slow to 12% on a year-on-year basis, Jefferies said in a preview note for the second quarter.

It highlighted an expectation of a lower net interest margin, treasury gain and flat credit costs.

IndusInd Bank Ltd. was the only stock out of the index constituents that recorded a rise in prices during the monthly period and increased by 1.8%.

The index was trading marginally lower with a 0.08% decline as compared with a similar fall of 0.07% in the benchmark Nifty on Tuesday.

