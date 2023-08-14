Nifty Bank Falls As SBI, HDFC Bank, Bank Of Baroda Drag

HDFC Bank on Friday held its first annual general meeting following the mega merger with parent HDFC, wherein the management commentary reflected on the slowdown in the Indian banking system’s net interest margins.

HDFC Bank’s margins were expected to drop in the second quarter of the fiscal.

Also weighing on the banking stock is the Reserve Bank of India's decision to impose a temporary measure of maintaining, from Aug. 12, an incremental cash reserve ratio of 10% on the increase in their net demand and time liabilities between May 19 and July 28.

This measure is intended to absorb the surplus liquidity generated by various factors referred to earlier, including the return of Rs 2000 notes to the banking system, the RBI said.