Nifty Bank Drops Below 45,000 As RBI Introduces Short-Term ICRR

Shares of Indian lenders fell on Thursday after the RBI introduced a temporary incremental cash reserve ratio or ICRR to manage excess liquidity.

"With effect from Aug. 12, scheduled banks shall maintain an incremental CRR of 10%, given the increase in their net demand and time liability between May 19 and July 28," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said during his speech while presenting the monetary policy statement on Thursday.

"This measure is intended to absorb the surplus liquidity generated by various factors referred to earlier, including the return of Rs 2000 notes to the banking system. This is purely a temporary measure for managing the liquidity overhang," Shaktikanta Das said.

The ICRR is different from the standard cash reserve ratio, which stays at 4.5%.