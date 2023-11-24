Nifty Auto In Focus: Here Are The Factors Driving The Rally

The Nifty Auto hit a fresh record of 17,067.95 on Friday, extending gains as a recovery in demand, improving supply chains, premiumisation and lower operational costs aid the rally.

Bosch Ltd. and Hero Motorcorp Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Friday, while TVS Motorcorp, Eicher Motors, and Bajaj Auto scaled life highs.

The index has been the third-highest gainer in the past year with 33% returns. All index constituents have gained, led by TVS Motor Co.'s 71.41% surged, followed by Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd.'s at 63.32% and 59.10% gains, respectively.