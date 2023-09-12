Nifty At 20,000 Tells Us World Is Eager To Invest In India, Says Ashish Chauhan

The Nifty 50 reached a key milestone by touching 20,000 for the first time in its history on Monday.

"Nifty hitting the twenty thousand mark tells us that the world is eager to invest in India," said Ashish Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange.

The index's gains were primarily fueled by strong performances in the power, automobile, and banking sectors. Its previous record high was on July 20.