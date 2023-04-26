Nifty Advances For A Fifth Day To Close At Two-Week High: Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks recovered from early losses to advance for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday.

While realty and fast-moving consumer goods led the gains, metal stocks declined.

The benchmark indices rose to their highest level since April 17, as Nifty surpassed the 17,800 mark and Sensex closed at the 60,300 level.

Globally, U.S. equity futures gained as strong earnings from tech majors Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. offered investors some reassurance, amid continued concerns over the health of the economy.

Contracts on the S&P 500 climbed about 0.3% after the index fell the most in a month on Tuesday, driven in part by First Republic Bank’s 49% decline. Nasdaq 100 futures were up more than 1%. Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft both rose in premarket trading.

In Europe, stocks declined more than 1% amid disappointing earnings. Software producer Dassault Systèmes sank more than 6%, after missing revenue estimates.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 44 points up, or 0.25%, at 60,300.58, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 44 points, or 0.25%, at 17,813.60.