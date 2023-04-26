Nifty Advances For A Fifth Day To Close At Two-Week High: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 44 points up, or 0.25%, at 60,300.58, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 44 points, or 0.25%, at 17,813.60.
Indian equity benchmarks recovered from early losses to advance for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday.
While realty and fast-moving consumer goods led the gains, metal stocks declined.
The benchmark indices rose to their highest level since April 17, as Nifty surpassed the 17,800 mark and Sensex closed at the 60,300 level.
Globally, U.S. equity futures gained as strong earnings from tech majors Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. offered investors some reassurance, amid continued concerns over the health of the economy.
Contracts on the S&P 500 climbed about 0.3% after the index fell the most in a month on Tuesday, driven in part by First Republic Bank’s 49% decline. Nasdaq 100 futures were up more than 1%. Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft both rose in premarket trading.
In Europe, stocks declined more than 1% amid disappointing earnings. Software producer Dassault Systèmes sank more than 6%, after missing revenue estimates.
Axis Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. were positively adding to the change.
Whereas Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were weighing the Nifty down.
Adani Group company stocks ended mixed, with Ambuja Cements Ltd., ACC Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd. rising, while all other group stocks declined.
The broader market indices ended higher; the S&P BSE MidCap was up by 0.27%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap gained 0.34%.
Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while S&P BSE Energy, S&P BSE Healthcare, S&P BSE Metal and S&P BSE Oil and Gas declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 1,917 stocks rose, 1,570 declined, and 144 remained unchanged on the BSE.
