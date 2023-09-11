Nifty 50 At 20,000: How Expensive Are Index Stocks

The NSE Nifty 50 is still trading below its historical valuations even as the benchmark index briefly crossed the 20,000 milestone to hit an all-time high on Monday.

The gauge is trading at 22.83 times its current earnings, a discount of 7.57% to its five-year average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Nifty hit 20,008.15 in intra-day trading before closing at 19,996.35, another life-time high.