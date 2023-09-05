NHPC Shares Hit Record High After Multiple Large Trades
At least 2.91 crore shares, or 0.3% equity, worth Rs 154.18 crore changed hands in multiple large trades.
Shares of NHPC Ltd. hit a record high after multiple large trades.
At least 2.91 crore shares, or 0.3% equity, worth Rs 154.18 crore changed hands in multiple large trades, according to Bloomberg data. The price range for the trades was between Rs 52.05 and Rs 53.5 apiece. Buyers and sellers were not known immediately.
Shares of the company rose 1.56% to Rs 52.1 apiece as of 10:30 a.m., compared to a 0.16% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 4.68% intraday to hit a record high of Rs 53.7 apiece.
It has risen 31% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 9.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 66.
All 10 analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target given by analysts implies an upside of 7.7%.