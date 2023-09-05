NHPC Shares Hit Record High After Multiple Large Trades

Shares of the company rose 1.56% to Rs 52.1 apiece as of 10:30 a.m., compared to a 0.16% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 4.68% intraday to hit a record high of Rs 53.7 apiece.

It has risen 31% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 9.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 66.

All 10 analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target given by analysts implies an upside of 7.7%.