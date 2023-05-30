NHPC Shares Gain Most In A Month After Q4 Profit Beat
The company's fourth-quarter net profit rose 9.4% year-on-year to Rs 719.2 crore, beating Bloomberg estimate of Rs 585 crore.
Shares of NHPC Ltd. rose the most in over a month on Tuesday after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit rose 9.4% year-on-year to Rs 719.2 crore for the quarter ended March, according to a May 29 exchange filing. The net profit beat the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 585 crore.
NHPC Ltd. Q4 FY23 (consolidated, year-on-year)
Revenue is up 21.17% at Rs 2,028.8 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,363.9 crore.)
Ebitda up 72.7% at Rs 898.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 349.1 crore.)
Margins at 44.28% versus 31.06% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.6%).
Net profit is up 39.4% at Rs 719.2 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 585 crore.)
Shares of NHPC rose as much as 5.36% intraday before paring gains to trade at a 2.8% high as of 10:42 a.m., compared to a 0.17% gain in the NSE Nifty 50.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.7 times its monthly average.
All 10 analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 14.1%.