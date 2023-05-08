Nexus Select Trust Raises Rs 1,440 Crore From Anchor Investors

The anchor investors who have been allocated units are -- HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI MF, HDFC Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, Prusik, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte and Tata Investment Corporation, among others, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website on Monday.

Nexus Select Trust has a portfolio of 17 operational shopping malls, including Delhi's premium Select City Walk, across 14 major cities covering a 9.8 million square feet area. It operates two hotels with 354 keys, and also office spaces as part of mixed use development.