Nexus Select Trust IPO Allotment Date & How To Check Allotment Status Online

The official registrar of the public issue for Nexus Select Trust is KFin Technologies Limited. You can check their official website - karisma.kfintech.com.

To check your status easily, you can login at direct BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech website — ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus.