Nexus Select Trust IPO Allotment Date & How To Check Allotment Status Online
Listing date of Nexus Select Trust IPO is most likely on May 19 2023.
Nexus Select Trust IPO Allotment Date
Nexus Select Trust IPO Allotment Date
The Nexus Select Trust IPO allotment date is most likely to be on May 16, 2023. The Blackstone Group-backed Nexus Select Trust's Rs 3,200-crore IPO for India's maiden retail assets-led Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) was subscribed 5.45 times.
How To Check Nexus Select Trust IPO Allotment Status Online?
Subscribers can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of its official registrar.
The official registrar of the public issue for Nexus Select Trust is KFin Technologies Limited. You can check their official website - karisma.kfintech.com.
To check your status easily, you can login at direct BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech website — ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus.
Steps to check Nexus Select Trust IPO allotment status online on BSE
Type the direct BSE link in URL — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;
In the issue type, select 'equity'
Enter Application Number or PAN Number whichever you have
Click on the I'm not a robot
Click on the 'Search' button
Your Nexus Select Trust IPO allotment status flash on the screen or your mobile.
Steps to check Nexus Select Trust IPO allotment status online on KFintech
Here's how you can check Nexus Select Trust IPO allotment status online on KFintech
Login at direct KFintech website — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus
Select 'Nexus Select Trust IPO'.
Select 'Application Number', 'Demat Account' or PAN.
Enter the Number of the type of you have selected.
Enter Captcha and click on submit.
Your Nexus Select Trust IPO allotment status flash on the screen or your mobile.
Nexus Select Trust has a portfolio of 17 operational shopping malls in several cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Pune, covering an area of 9.8 million square feet. Its portfolio of assets comprises 17 Grade A urban consumption centres with a total leasable area of 9.2 million sq. ft., two hotel assets, and three office assets as of Dec. 31, 2022.