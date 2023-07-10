Nexus Select Trust Gets An 'Add' Rating From Kotak Institutional Equities. Here's Why
Kotak Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on Nexus Select Trust with an 'add' rating, citing the largest operational portfolio of retail malls in India with 96% of committed occupancy.
The brokerage has set a sum-of-the-parts fair value of Rs 120, implying an upside of 6.2%.
The trust holds a portfolio comprising of 17 retail malls across 14 cities, totaling 9.8 million square feet. As of December 2022, the retail portfolio boasted a committed occupancy rate of 96.2% and a weighted average lease expiry of 5.7 years.
The retail portfolio generated revenues of Rs 1,680 crore in the last fiscal, reflecting a significant 50% year-on-year increase. Nexus's portfolio includes 1.3 million square feet of office space and two hotels.
Consumption-Driven Performance
With leased occupancy exceeding 96%, the main catalyst for earnings growth is expected to be the steady rise in tenant sales, projected to achieve a 9% compound annual growth rate from fiscal 2023–26, Kotak said.
During the same period, Nexus expects CAGR of 8% in revenue, 10% in net operating income and 11% in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, the brokerage said.
As of March 2023, Nexus reported a net debt of approximately Rs 4,600 crore, resulting in a debt-equity ratio of 2 times.
Robust Demand For Grade A Retail Assets
There is a clear pathway for persistent demand in India as it is the world's most populous nation, fifth-largest economy based on nominal gross domestic product and the third-largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity, according to Kotak.
This demand is further fuelled by the entry of new retailers and the ambitious expansion strategies of existing players, offering significant advantages to industry participants like Nexus, it said.
Critical Risks To Growth
The report said the primary risk lies in the potential behavioral shift towards online purchases, which could adversely impact the retail sector.
Other key risks include the concentration of earnings tied to specific assets or tenants, the emergence of another health crisis akin to Covid-19 and the inherent risk associated with land acquisition and project execution.
The REIT is currently valued at an 8.5% capitalisation rate based on NOI for the 2025 fiscal, which is expected to achieve a 10% CAGR from FY23 to FY26, reaching Rs 1,860 crore.
Share of the company fell 1.19% to Rs 111.61 as of 11:50 am, compared to a 0.18% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.
All the four analysts tracking the stock recommend a 'buy' with their 12-month target price implying an upside potential of 8.1%, according to Bloomberg data.