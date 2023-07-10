Nexus Select Trust Gets An 'Add' Rating From Kotak Institutional Equities. Here's Why

Kotak Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on Nexus Select Trust with an 'add' rating, citing the largest operational portfolio of retail malls in India with 96% of committed occupancy.

The brokerage has set a sum-of-the-parts fair value of Rs 120, implying an upside of 6.2%.

The trust holds a portfolio comprising of 17 retail malls across 14 cities, totaling 9.8 million square feet. As of December 2022, the retail portfolio boasted a committed occupancy rate of 96.2% and a weighted average lease expiry of 5.7 years.

The retail portfolio generated revenues of Rs 1,680 crore in the last fiscal, reflecting a significant 50% year-on-year increase. Nexus's portfolio includes 1.3 million square feet of office space and two hotels.