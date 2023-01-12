Next Year Promising For India, Say Market Veterans On The Motilal Oswal Panel Discussion

Things in the global economy are changing rapidly, according to Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co.

"People were being provided fiscal incentives during Covid, and now interest rates are being raised; everything is going topsy-turvy," Shah said. "[It's] fair to summarise that the global economy is in a precarious position. In 2023, as per the International Monetary Fund, one-third of the world will go into recession."

Showing his witty side, Shah mused that Federal Reserve Chairperson Jerome Powell might be a watcher of old Hindi films. "There was a song, 'Jaate Thay Japan, Pohonch Gaye Cheen, Samajh Gaye Na'. Powell is doing just that because on the one hand, he says he'll control inflation, but six to nine months ago he said it's transitory and there's no need to control," Shah said. "Now he's saying he'll keep interest rates higher for longer."