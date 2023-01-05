Next Three Months 'Tricky' For Indian Stock Market, Says SageOne's Samit Vartak

SageOne Investment Managers' Samit Vartak says the next two to three months could be really tricky for Indian markets amid uncertainty due to Fed rate hikes, the budget, and recent earnings decline.

"I have seen in the recent past that the quality of earnings has definitely taken a downturn," Vartak, founding partner and chief investment officer of SageOne, told BQ Prime.

While earnings rose in the high single digits in the trailing 12 months, the cash flow from operations has gone down sharply by 19%, Vartak said.

The enterprise value-to-cash flow from operations ratio, which was 16–17 times last year, has jumped to 22 times this year, almost hitting the highest level of 24, Vartak said, calling it "pretty high".

Advising caution, Vartak said there isn't much to worry about but flagged cash flow valuations as stretchy.