Newgen Software Shares At Record High On Bonus Issue Plans

Shares of the company was locked in 5% upper-circuit at Rs 1,312.55 apiece, the highest level since its listing in Jan. 26, 2018. NSE Nifty 50 was 0.05% lower, as of 9:53 a.m.

It has risen 264% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.5 time its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 73, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Five out of the six analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 4.3%.