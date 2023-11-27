Newgen Software Board Recommends 1:1 Bonus Share Issue, Sets Record Date

The board of directors of Newgen Software Technologies on Monday approved the increase of authorized share capital to Rs 180 crore from Rs 110 crore, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The board also recommended the issue of bonus shares in the proportion of 1:1, meaning one share of Rs 10 each for every existing share held by the members of the company as on the record date.

The record date for determining eligible members of the company entitled to receive bonus shares has been set as Jan. 12, 2024.

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies closed 1.52% lower on Friday at Rs 1280. The stock has gained over 250% so far this year.